Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (ELP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) to post earnings of $0.0402 per share and revenue of $972.33 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELP stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,152. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 269,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 118,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 108,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

