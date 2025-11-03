Radiant Logistics (RLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0834 per share and revenue of $206.6360 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RLGT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.10. 21,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 87,436 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

