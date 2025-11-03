Comparing Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 43.62% 25.76% 20.40% Enlight Renewable Energy 23.58% 7.48% 1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 3.73 $16.30 million $0.59 7.84 Enlight Renewable Energy $449.58 million 9.25 $44.21 million $0.92 39.13

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alvopetro Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 1 4 2 0 2.14

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $28.40, suggesting a potential downside of 21.11%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

