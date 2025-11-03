uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) vs. Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) Critical Contrast

Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Comtex News Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Comtex News Network alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Comtex News Network has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its stock price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtex News Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 uCloudlink Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comtex News Network and uCloudlink Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Comtex News Network and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A uCloudlink Group 2.19% 8.89% 3.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comtex News Network and uCloudlink Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $91.64 million 0.91 $4.56 million $0.05 43.90

uCloudlink Group has higher revenue and earnings than Comtex News Network.

Summary

uCloudlink Group beats Comtex News Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtex News Network

(Get Free Report)

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About uCloudlink Group

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. It also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solution for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value-added services, such as advertisement. Further, it's platform-as-a-service/software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. uCloudlink Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Comtex News Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtex News Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.