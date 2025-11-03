Critical Review: Lakeside (LSH) versus The Competition

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lakeside to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lakeside and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lakeside Competitors 450 1444 1579 93 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Lakeside’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeside has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Lakeside and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -29.49% -236.84% -46.64% Lakeside Competitors 6.48% -228.77% 2.57%

Volatility and Risk

Lakeside has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeside and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $17.79 million -$5.25 million -1.67 Lakeside Competitors $9.95 billion $183.78 million 18.90

Lakeside’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside. Lakeside is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lakeside rivals beat Lakeside on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

