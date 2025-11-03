Intellectus Partners LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $200.47 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $204.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.19. The stock has a market cap of $475.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

