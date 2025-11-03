Snider Financial Group Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after buying an additional 452,986 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after buying an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,409 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $363.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $372.78.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.