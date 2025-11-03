Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 602 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

