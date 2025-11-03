Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $180.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

