ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

ParkerVision Price Performance

Shares of PRKR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.24. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

