Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.7210, with a volume of 3240838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.
The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74 and a beta of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
