Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 2,231 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in RTX by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in RTX by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 269,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.76. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

