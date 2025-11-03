Short Interest in Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Expands By 51.6%

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,500 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Price Performance
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories stock remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Monday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile
