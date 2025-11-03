Short Interest in Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF) Expands By 51.6%

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SBLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,500 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Price Performance

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories stock remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Monday. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Get Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories alerts:

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd., a contract research organization, engages in the transactional research and medipolis businesses in Japan and internationally. It offers non-clinical studies, including single/repeated dose toxicity studies, antigenicity studies, skin sensitization studies, genotoxicity studies, carcinogenicity studies, local irritation studies, inhalation toxicity studies, TK studies, characteristic studies, stability studies, dependence studies, reproductive and developmental toxicity studies, safety pharmacological studies, and pharmacokinetic studies.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.