Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.00. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $79.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

