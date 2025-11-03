Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $666,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

