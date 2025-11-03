Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 34,293 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,293 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.