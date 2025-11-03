Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 187,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,157. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $120,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 221.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

