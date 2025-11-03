Hippo (HIPO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $117.75 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.30. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE HIPO traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.59. 21,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $915.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

In related news, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $194,033.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,790.28. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $92,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 470,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,638.56. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,177 shares of company stock valued at $364,361. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hippo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hippo by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HIPO. Wall Street Zen cut Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut Hippo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $45.00 target price on Hippo and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.