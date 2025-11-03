ADENTRA (ADEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5920 per share and revenue of $570.91 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

TSE ADEN traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,699. The company has a market capitalization of $858.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

ADENTRA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is presently 23.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADENTRA

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.