HighPeak Energy (HPK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $224.4790 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HPK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 18,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPK. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

