BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5%

NIKE stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.