Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $368.12 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day moving average of $322.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

