South Dakota Investment Council Has $9.65 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $215.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

