Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $559.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

