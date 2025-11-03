Critical Survey: Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) vs. fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idw Media has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Idw Media”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.73 -$172.25 million $0.26 13.29 Idw Media $26.47 million 0.38 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.16

Idw Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than fuboTV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Idw Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 5.50% -20.81% -5.41% Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Idw Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Idw Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for fuboTV and Idw Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 1 1 2 1 2.60 Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Idw Media.

Summary

fuboTV beats Idw Media on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

