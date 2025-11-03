Financial Contrast: First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and First Colombia Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($1.09) -15.12 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -60.92% -20.25% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skeena Resources and First Colombia Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Skeena Resources beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

