Comparing Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP) & Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) and Environmental Service Professional (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willdan Group and Environmental Service Professional”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $628.17 million 2.16 $22.57 million $2.39 38.75 Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professional.

This table compares Willdan Group and Environmental Service Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 5.60% 18.60% 9.65% Environmental Service Professional N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Willdan Group and Environmental Service Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Environmental Service Professional 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willdan Group currently has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than Environmental Service Professional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Willdan Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willdan Group beats Environmental Service Professional on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides building and safety, city engineering and code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, planning and surveying, contract staff support, program and construction management, structural engineering, transportation and traffic engineering, and water resources services. This segment also offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. It serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; investor and municipal owned energy utilities; state and federal agencies; and commercial and industrial firms, as well as various other special districts and agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Environmental Service Professional

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

