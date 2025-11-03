Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Evercore ISI

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $149.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.