SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.