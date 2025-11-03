Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 28,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6%

HON stock opened at $201.33 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.