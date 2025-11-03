Texas Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,701 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Texas Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $341.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average of $325.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

