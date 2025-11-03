Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 446,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,117,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.43 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day moving average of $287.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

