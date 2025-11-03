Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $550.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $601.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $448.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.02 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

