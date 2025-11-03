Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) in the last few weeks:
- 10/29/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 10/20/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/14/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/11/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/27/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/11/2025 – Four Corners Property Trust had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.28%.
Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust
In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $46,901.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,759.08. This represents a 2.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
