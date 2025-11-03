Texas Bank & Trust Co Purchases 705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
DIS stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
