Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,555,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,051,803 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,941,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial lifted its position in Tesla by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $456.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 304.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

