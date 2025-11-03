Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,537,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,063,888 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,888,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 148,838 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,020 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

