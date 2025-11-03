Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 284,262 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,560,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,262 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,718,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,729,000 after buying an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.3%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.11 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

