Tyson Foods (TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $14.0806 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.37.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 175,894 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 334,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 175,559 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 171,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 582,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 67,858 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

