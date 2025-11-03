Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $394.9770 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of TSEM opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $85.99.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
