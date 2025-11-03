Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Societe Generale Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Societe Generale Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Societe Generale Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

