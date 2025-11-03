Harrow (HROW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Harrow to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $73.6960 million for the quarter. Harrow has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect Harrow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harrow Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -147.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harrow by 345.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Harrow in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Harrow by 102.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harrow
Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
