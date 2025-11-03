Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,111.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Further Reading

