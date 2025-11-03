Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,760,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $87.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

