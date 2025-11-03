Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $83,454,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198,526 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,572,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $343.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.43 and its 200 day moving average is $307.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,506,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.91.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

