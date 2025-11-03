Burney Co. Sells 276 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Applied Materials by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 135,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 54,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 141,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $233.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.18. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

