Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

