Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $233.10 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average is $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

