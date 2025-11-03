Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 687 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8%

COF opened at $220.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total transaction of $23,354,720.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,155 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

