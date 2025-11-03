iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.840-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5 million-$83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.1 million. iRadimed also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.510 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRadimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

IRMD stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.64 million, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.02. iRadimed has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.64.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $76,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,951.80. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $388,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,823,475. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iRadimed by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRadimed by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

